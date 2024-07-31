Survey: Buying Local Could Give $1.5B Boost to Michigan's Economy

July 31, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Retailers Association's latest "Buy Nearby" survey shows just a 10-percent shift in shopping from online sites located out-of-state, to local retailers, could provide a $1.5 billion boost the state's economy.



"Online spending, mail-order catalogues, when you order from an out-of-state retailer that has no presence in Michigan, that purchase does not have a positive impact on our local economy here," says MRA President and CEO Bill Hallan.



The survey conducted by Public Sector Consultants used Census data, and suggests a 10% increase in Michigan-based sales could generate more than 15,000 new jobs and enhance labor income by over $690 million.



"Our local retailers are the fabric of our communities," says Hallan. "They support our spaghetti dinners, pancake breakfasts. They employ our neighbors and really improve our communities."



From October 4-6, retailers across Michigan will celebrate Buy Nearby Weekend, an annual event encouraging consumers to shop local. During this period, many retailers will offer special events or sales to enhance the shopping experience.



As part of the celebration, MRA will host a Willy Wonka-themed Golden Ticket contest. One lucky MRA member will receive a Golden Ticket in the mail, redeemable for a $750 gift card. Additionally, a non-member will also receive a Golden Ticket, redeemable for a one-year free MRA membership. Businesses must order a free Survival Kit in order to participate in the contest.



