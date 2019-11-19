Surprise Offers Have Marion Officials Wanting Property Appraisal

November 19, 2019

A pair of surprise offers on township property has the Marion Township Board of Trustees wanting to find a more accurate value to what they own.



Though it wasn’t on the market, the 90-acre Darakjian property received two offers last week. The first was from longtime Marion Township resident Vern Brockway, who once owned property on Lucy Road where the Darakjian property sits, and would like to again. His real estate agent was present at the Board’s Thursday night meeting, and said she didn’t know what he planned to do with it.



Brockway’s offer of $250,000 was in the agenda packet. Not in the packet was a $275,000 offer from local builder David Stollman that the Board received that day. Stollman hired attorney and County Board of Commissioners Chairman Don Parker on retainer.



Parker spoke during public comment, believing his client can produce a win-win for the township. During discussion, Parker said his client was interested in the property for a new housing development. Parker is also the Resident Agent for a new nonprofit called Protect Livingston which has been using its Facebook page to advocate against a proposed expansion of the nearby Padnos Iron and Metal scrapyard that would include an industrial shredder.



Parker told the board that the Howell City Planning Commission on Wednesday will hold a public hearing on the expansion plan. Parker said that industrial shedders are used for the destruction of cars and can bring very loud noises, explosions, and even small fires with the process.



With this new found interest, Trustees agreed unanimously that the township should get the property appraised to learn its true value. Neither offer would include the roughly 400 sewer REUs and 65 water REUs. (MK/JK)