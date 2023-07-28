Surprise Guest Meets with Fans at MJR Brighton

July 28, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The local and well-renowned look-a-like star of “Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning” met with fans at a special movie event at MJR Brighton earlier this week.



Tom Cruise impersonator, Rick Dossin, met with moviegoers and over 120 WHMI contest winners at a surprise appearance event prior to showtime Wednesday evening.



Dossin is a Michigan native from Eastpointe. He’s received national attention over the years for walking, talking, dressing, and looking like Tom Cruise.



“It’s been about 15 years now since someone told me I look like Tom Cruise. In terms of hiring, I’ve been getting paid to do this for about 8 years.”



“Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning” was officially released on July 12 and has accumulated over $376 million at box offices worldwide.



Dossin said he’s a fan of Tom Cruise’s movies, although he’s never met him in person.



“Oh yeah, I’m a big fan. He’s got great movies with a lot of action. I’ve never met him, but that’s definitely at the top of my list.”



As a professional impersonator, the majority of Dossin’s appearances are made at corporate parties, birthdays, and concerts- most recently, the summer concert series at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, MI.



MJR Marketing Director Anthony Taylor said Dossin’s appearance is one of many ways MJR goes above and beyond for movie-enthusiasts. “We’re always looking for exciting ways to make MJR a memorable movie night. Obviously, that’s part of our jingle, ‘It’s more than just a movie, it’s a big night out.' This is the first time we’ve had Tom Cruise here, and hopefully, the first of many.”



Moviegoers packed the Brighton theater last weekend for the double-movie release of Barbie and Oppenheimer on July 21. Together, both movies totaled more than $700 million globally, according to IMDB.



“It was a huge turnout and a weekend for moviegoing across the country, and we definitely saw that at MJR,” said Taylor.



For more information on WHMI contests and upcoming giveaways, visit the provided link.