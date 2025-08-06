Surf Internet Expanding Fiber-Optic Internet into Fowlerville

August 6, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Village of Fowlerville is the site of a new fiber-optic internet project from Surf Internet.



Approximately 960 locations across the village will receive the new high-speed fiber service, which has a price tag of $1.2 million that is fully funded by Surf Internet.



This is the latest step in the company’s effort to expand internet access across the county. It complements a broader $26 million infrastructure effort being funded in part by Michigan’s Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks Grant, also known as ROBIN.



The project focuses primarily on rural areas in the northwest portion of Livingston County. Approximately 4,500 unserved homes are expected to benefit from the project. $17 million of the price is covered by grant funding from the State of Michigan, along with a $9 million private investment from Surf. Construction on the ROBIN project is 50% complete, with a mid-2026 end date expected.



Surf Internet said it's been steadily growing its footprint across the county. A combination of public funding partnerships and private capital have allowed the company to extend fiber to underserved communities including Cohoctah, Conway, Handy, Iosco and Unadilla townships.



“This new investment in Fowlerville reflects the dual approach we’re taking across Michigan–using public-private partnerships where available, while also stepping up with our own capital when needed,” Gene Crusie, CEO of Surf Internet, said. “Our commitment to Livingston County is strong and long term, and we’re proud to be helping close the broadband gap one community at a time.”



Most areas within the ROBIN project perimeter will receive maximum service speeds of up to 1 Gbps, while select areas, including Fowlerville, will be able to access up to 2 Gbps, a press release about the expansion said.



“Connectivity drives opportunity, and I commend Surf Internet for expanding dependable high-speed internet to areas like Fowlerville, where staying connected empowers students, entrepreneurs and families alike, State Rep. Jason Woolford said. “These kinds of efforts pave the way for technological innovation and progress in every corner of Michigan.”



(photo credit: Surf Internet)