Surf Internet Celebrates 250,000 Fiber-Optic Passings After Record-Breaking Year of Growth

December 17, 2025

Associated Press / news@whmi.com



Surf Internet has reached 250,000 homes passed with fiber-optic internet across Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois, its strongest construction year to date and a defining milestone in the company’s 25th anniversary year.



In 2025, Surf brought its fiber-optic service to more than 66,500 additional homes and businesses through November and is on track to exceed 75,000 passings by year-end, driven by construction acceleration, strategic grant funding, and community partnerships across the Great Lakes region. These builds reflect Surf’s entry into 40 new markets, expanding fiber access in rural communities and mid-sized towns.



“Every new mile of fiber represents a community gaining access to opportunity, growth, and connection,” said Gene Crusie, Founder & CEO of Surf Internet. “Delivering fiber-optic internet to 250,000 homes isn’t just a milestone — it’s a transformation marker for the Great Lakes region. We’re proud of the progress and energized by what this unlocks for the years ahead.”



In addition to its network expansion, Surf has continued to invest in local talent, welcoming 90 new employees in 2025 across engineering, construction, customer care, and field service roles. The increased staffing supports Surf’s commitment to dependable service, faster installations, and exceptional customer support from people who live in the communities they serve.



“Reaching this milestone took disciplined work across our field teams, contractors, and local partners, especially in communities that had never had fiber infrastructure before,” said Brent Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Surf. “Their commitment is a big part of why we were able to deliver at this pace in 2025.”



Surf’s strong performance this year also earned the company a place on Broadband Communities’ national list of Top 100 Fiber Providers, recognizing Surf’s expanding impact in bringing reliable fiber connectivity to underserved communities.