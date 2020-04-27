Police Investigating Break-In At Dental Office In Milford

April 27, 2020

A break-in at a Milford dental office is under investigation.



The incident happened at Superior Family Dental on West Huron Street. The Milford Times reports that Milford Police discovered blood on a cabinet, a paper towel dispenser, X-ray equipment and other items when investigating. An employee arrived to work around 8am on April 3rd and found papers strewn about and broken items. The Times reports the office was ransacked, and cabinet doors and drawers were ripped off the hinges. The front door was said to be unlocked and some of the suite doors had pry marks or handle issues.



Police also reportedly found keys, identification and credit cards tied to an automobile larceny that happened near the building. The investigation is continuing.