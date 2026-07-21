Superintendent Hughes Announces Retirement from Hartland Consolidated Schools

July 21, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A leadership change is coming to Hartland Consolidated Schools, where Superintendent Chuck Hughes announced his retirement during Monday night's board meeting.



"I have regularly shared with people who ask me about retirement that my plan has always been 60 and out. As I approach my 60th birthday in January 2027, this personal milestone has given me cause to reflect on my long journey with the district and in public education," Hughes said.



"Consequently, I am formally announcing my retirement as superintendent of Hartland Consolidated Schools, effective December 31, 2026."



Hughes went on to thank staff, faculty and others for helping guide Hartland to becoming a top-tier district.



"I am immensely proud of the dedication shown by every member of this team. We have learned to lean on one another, proving that as a team, we are truly strong."



Hughes was hired by district in 2000 to lead the transition into the new Hartland High school at the time. He then served as assistant superintendent, before being hired as superintendent.



He urged the school board to look within the district in finding Hartland's next superintendent.



"For 38 years, this district has strived under a culture of building internal leadership capacity, from Mr. Pete Caroselli, to Mrs. Jan Sifferman, and then to me," said Hughes.



"I urge the board to prioritize this internal continuity, which has been central to our culture of success, before seeking external candidates."



"I respect you. And I respect your decision to move on to the next chapter. And I look forward to working with you through the transition," said Board President Kristin Coleman.