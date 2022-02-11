Celebrate The Super Bowl Safely And Responsibly

February 11, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Whether you’re rooting for or against Matthew Stafford in the Super Bowl, law enforcement officers everywhere want residents to be responsible and find a sober way home from any parties.



The Super Bowl is frequently the most watched event on television annually with millions of Americans taking the opportunity to celebrate it with a night out at a bar or party. The Michigan Department of Transportation is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and state and local traffic safety advocates to promote not letting friends drive home drunk after the game.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy said that the Sheriff’s Office isn’t planning on extra enforcement during and after Sunday’s game. He said it seems that over the years on major party nights like the Super Bowl, St. Patrick’s Day, and New Year’s Eve, that people are starting to figure out “it’s not worth it.” The Sheriff said they still have, in his opinion, a higher than normal drunk driving arrest rate not just with his Office, but county-wide, but it isn’t pinpointed to any particular night.



Sheriff Murphy reminds that that it’s not just alcohol that law enforcement is checking for now. Operating While Intoxicated covers everything from booze to marijuana to prescription drugs to non-prescription drugs.



Super Bowl party hosts can help by asking guests to designate sober drivers in advance, offering a selection of food and non-alcoholic drinks, and by taking the keys from someone who has been drinking.



Murphy says it’s a lot safer and easier to pay a sober friend a few bucks for a ride home than having to hire an attorney after spending a night in the “Murphy Marriott,” - better known as the Livingston County Jail.