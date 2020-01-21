Summertime Nerf Battle Proposed In Fowlerville

Plans are moving forward for a nerf battle proposed this summer in the Village of Fowlerville.



The community event has been proposed by the Nerfinator Coordinators, a family of Village residents and avid players. The family, including 10-year-old Vasyli and 7-year-old Saskia Freeman, attended a meeting Monday night of the Village Council to share their ideas for the game that would take place at Fowlerville Community Park. At Council’s meeting, Vasyli and Saskia explained that they found an interest and eventual love taking part in nerf games when they began playing with their neighbors.



In speaking with WHMI about why they want to bring their passion to the community and include others, Vasyli said, “I think this is a good thing to get some cardio and have some fun and bring families together.”



As for Siskia, who reminds that girls can play the game too, she says, “It’s entertaining, it gives you a little bit of exercise, and it kind of makes you laugh.”



Coordinators say the nerf battle would be volunteer-run in order to keep the event free. To maintain a low-cost budget, organizers have also asked that Council forgive the park’s pavilion rental fee. Village Councilmembers were, generally-speaking, in favor of the idea and voted to move forward with it. The next step, according to Village Manager and Clerk Kathryn Arledge, is to discuss liability waivers and other related issues with legal counsel. (DK)