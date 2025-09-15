Innovative Summer Work Program Piloted At HHS Shows Early Success

September 15, 2025

September 15, 2025





A new innovative summer work program piloted at Howell High School is said to be showing early success.



This past summer, Howell High School, Michigan Rehabilitation Services, and Lekander Coaching partnered to pilot the Summer Work Experience Program (SWEP).



SWEP is an innovative initiative designed to equip high schoolers with varying abilities with meaningful job readiness skills while also allowing them to earn academic credit.



SWEP emerged from a shared vision among educators, vocational experts and rehabilitation specialists. Together, Kym Clark, special education teacher at Howell High School; Eliess Forney, employment training specialist with Lekander Coaching; and Michigan Rehabilitation Services combined their expertise in education, coaching and work-based learning to create a framework that blends classroom instruction with real-world experience.



Sigrid Adams, Director of Michigan Rehabilitation Services, said “This (SWEP) has been an important collaborative effort with Howell High School and Lekander Coaching, and we sincerely appreciate their partnership in developing an initiative that aims to deliver great results for students as well as the community”.



SWEP is built on the idea of learning by doing. At its core, the program provides students with hands-on, work-based learning in professional environments; career exploration opportunities to discover potential paths and interests; and coaching and activities that foster self-advocacy and confidence in navigating both the workplace and academics on the way to a high school diploma or certificate of completion.



“It was a great experience. I learned a lot about what to do in a work environment and met a lot of great people. I loved the activities. Before this program I was kind of shy but now I feel I have found my voice," said Abigail, a high school junior. "I didn't know how much of a hard worker I could be until this program," added Michael, a senior at Howell High School.



SWEP also helps students strengthen communication, decision-making and self-awareness skills needed to succeed in any job setting. Through mentorship, goal setting and authentic workplace experiences tailored to each student’s strengths and aspirations, participants leave the program with a clearer sense of who they are and where they want to go. These experiences are transforming summer into a launchpad for future success.



"This was a great opportunity for me. It makes me happy as I learn new things. I learned how to communicate with employers, co-workers, and others in the community," said Justin, a recent graduate of Howell High School.



Zach, a high school senior, has already put his SWEP experience to use. He will be joining the team at LACASA Collection this fall. His journey showcases how job-readiness training and authentic work placements can lead directly to long-term employment.



As the pilot unfolds at Howell High School, stakeholders are hopeful that SWEP will serve as a blueprint for broader adoption across the state. Early feedback from students, families, and employers has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the impact of blending education with work experience.



More information about Michigan Rehabilitation Services’ programs is available in the provided link.