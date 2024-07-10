Churches Partner For "Summer To Shine" Picnic

July 10, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming summer picnic is planned for people of all ages and abilities.



Community Bible Church and 2|42 Community Church are teaming up to host an outdoor picnic for people with special needs. It’s a summer party for “Night to Shine” guests and others. The two churches are located next to each other on Grand River, across from Trinity Health Medical Center in Genoa Township.



2/42 has hosted “Night to Shine” for many years through the Tim Tebow Foundation, a prom event held in the winter for those with special needs.



Community Bible Church Outreach & Missions Director Alison Rosenthal says 2/42 reached a point where so many people want to attend that they’ve asked their church to partner alongside and host an event. She says the “Summer to Shine” picnic is a take on that to introduce them to the community as being a part of the ministry and put on a fun night for their special needs neighbors this summer. Rosenthal said the hope is that in February, both churches will be hosting “Night to Shine”.



Rosenthal says it’s an incredible event of food and dancing and a night to just really makes attendees feel special and seen. She said the “Summer to Shine” picnic will be the same with food, a DJ and dancing, and lots of activities – adding it’s a time for everyone to come together but also letting them know they have a place at both churches.



Local resident Jeff Stephenson is a “Night to Shine” ambassador and Rosenthal said he’s “really the heart behind the event”. She said he thought it would be great for the two churches to partner together but also wanted to provide an event for his friends during the summer.



Parking will be available at both churches. A LETS bus will provide a shuttle to the actual picnic, which will take place in the back parking lot of Community Bible Church next door to 2/42.



Those interested in attending need to register and all ages are welcome. Rosenthal said the picnic is for anyone with special needs and they can bring a guest with them. The picnic will have a Hawaiian theme and people are encouraged to dress up.



A link to register is provided.