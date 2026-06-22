Summer Weather Outlook Released

June 22, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Sunday marked the first day of summer. As for what’s in store weather-wise, the experts say it’s too close to call.



The summer outlook was earlier released by the Climate Prediction Center.



Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jaclyn Anderson with the National Weather Service said the summer outlook covers June, July, and August and it looks at on average what the chances are for above and below temperatures; and above and below normal precipitation



Anderson told WHMI the outlook is really not to telling as to whether we’ll be about or below normal. She said there is actually an equal chance of seeing above or below for temperatures and an equal chance of seeing above or below normal precipitation.



Anderson said “we’re kind of in the uncertainty land” where it will probably vary a lot week to week across the Great Lakes Region. She said some weeks will be really warm with multiple chances for precipitation and then it will cool off the next week – like what we’ve been experiencing lately.



Anderson said she expects the weather and patterns will fluctuate quite a bit and be changing week to week – and that’s the general pattern they’re seeing set up across the country for the summer.



Anderson reminds people to be prepared for severe weather, especially with the fluctuating temperatures, noting June and July is when the season typically kind-of peaks.



The full summer outlook is available in the provided link.