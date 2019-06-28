Summer Lunch Bunch In Need Of Additional Support

June 28, 2019

A popular program that provides kids with nutritious meals is in need a little extra help due to increased participation.



The Salvation Army of Livingston County’s Summer Lunch Bunch helps fill the gaps that children who receive free or reduced school lunches throughout the year may be missing out on while on summer break. The kids not only get a healthy lunch with the program, but there are fun games and activities to take part in, and they get to go home with a pantry pack to help them.



With the program kicking into full swing these past couple weeks, Salvation Army Major Prezza Morrison said they are serving higher numbers of kids, this year, thanks in part to taking the Lunch Bunch to area trailer parks. She said many of the children who live there might have trouble finding transportation to the larger locations, and that they thrilled that this experiment is working.



However, while serving more children is a good thing, Morrison says it is putting a strain on their budget. She said that even though they get funding from the United Way and the USDA, the majority comes from the community. As such, the Summer Lunch Bunch is looking monetary support from any who are feeling generous. $65 will support 1 child for the whole summer, and $650 can provide all of the meals for one site for an entire week.



Those interested in helping with any size donation can drop it off at the Salvation Army’s Howell Corps office at 503 Lake Street, or by mailing it to P.O. Box 647, Howell MI, 48844.



For more information, contact April Dertian at (517) 294-4344.

For a complete list of Summer Lunch locations and events, visit https://www.livingstonhunger.com/summer-lunch-bunch/ (MK)