Summer Gasoline Rules Take Effect June 1st

May 20, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Summer gasoline rules take effect next month and state inspectors will be checking up on local gas stations.



Ozone monitoring will return to eight counties in Southeast Michigan as extra measures are implemented to lower smog levels in the area. Effective Tuesday, June 1st; Livingston, Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties must only sell or dispense gas that does not exceed seven pounds per square inch vapor pressure.



The summer gasoline program was introduced in 1996, due to monitored violations of the National Ambient Air Quality for ozone.



The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is charged with enforcing ozone protection measures in addition to assuring the quality of the gasoline being dispensed in the state. Officials say enforcing the requirement ensures the state continues to receive federal highway funding dollars.



Laboratory Division Director Craig VanBuren says summer formula gasoline increases fuel efficiency and helps smog-causing compounds from being released into the atmosphere. He says MDARD inspectors will be conducting on-site testing during the summer gas season, which runs from June 1st to September 15th.



Anyone who suspects problems at the pump is encouraged to call MDARD’s 24-hour hotline for reporting complaints at 1-800-MDA-FUEL.