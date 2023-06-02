Summer Gasoline Rules in Effect Throughout Southeast Michigan

June 2, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Ozone monitoring has returned to eight counties in Southeast Michigan as extra measures are implemented to lower smog levels in the area. And the state has measures in place to make sure gas stations are selling the correct fuel.



Taking effect on June 1, 2023, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties must only sell or dispense gasoline that does not exceed 7.0 pounds per square inch vapor pressure.



The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is enforcing the rule under Michigan's Motor Fuel Quality Act, Public Act 44 of 1984, to assure the quality of gasoline dispensed in the state and enforce ozone protection measures.



The EPA regulates the vapor pressure of gasoline sold at retail stations during the summer ozone season to reduce evaporative emissions from gasoline that contribute to ground-level ozone and diminish the effects of ozone-related health problems.



MDARD inspectors will conduct on-site testing during the summer gas season from June 1 to September 15.



More information from MDARD can be found at the provided link.