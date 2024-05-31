Summer Gas Rules Aim to Lower Smog Levels in SE Michigan

May 31, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



Summer Gasoline Rules across Southeastern Michigan are starting up once again as we get into the summer months. Ozone monitoring returns to eight area counties as extra measures are implemented to lower smog levels. Effective Saturday, June 1, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties must only sell or dispense gas that does not exceed 7.0 pounds per square inch vapor pressure.



The summer gasoline program was introduced in 1996 due to monitored violations of the National Ambient Air Quality for ozone in the Detroit area, as outlined in the EPA’s Clean Air Act. Enforcing the low-RVP requirement by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development ensures Michigan continues to receive federal highway funding dollars.



MDARD Director Tim Boring says, "Our department is committed to protecting Michigan's environment as our industry continues to implement climate-smart practices focused on combating climate change in Michigan."



MDARD, as part of its duties under Michigan's Motor Fuel Quality Act, Public Act 44 of 1984, is charged with enforcing ozone protection measures and assuring the quality of the gasoline being dispensed in the state.



“Summer formula gasoline increases fuel efficiency and helps prevent smog-causing compounds from being released into the atmosphere,” said Craig VanBuren, Laboratory and Consumer Protection Bureau Director. “MDARD inspectors will conduct on-site testing during the summer gas season, which runs from June 1 to September 15.”



Anyone who suspects problems at the pump is encouraged to call MDARD’s 24-hour hotline for reporting complaints, 1-800-MDA-FUEL (1-800-632-3835). For information on gasoline, please visit: MDARD - Gasoline Information - michigan.gov

For additional information on MDARD’s Weights and Measures Program, please visit: MDARD - Weights and Measures (michigan.gov)