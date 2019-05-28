Summer Construction Planned For New Condo Project In Howell

A new age-limited residential development in the City of Howell will be under construction later this summer.



The Howell City Council recently granted final approval for the Clinton Place project, which is said to be a good fit for the community and fills a need. The 10-unit condominium project is on property on East Clinton Street, between Park Street and North National. It is designated for individuals age 55 and older. Council approved an ordinance for a rezoning of property located at 904 East Clinton Street from a B-4 business designation to PUD or Planned Unit Development, which includes the site plan and various conditions. City Manager Shea Charles tells WHMI it’s a planned unit development on East Clinton Street, at the bend where the old carwash was located adjacent to Doc May Park. He says Council gave the project the final blessing as it has already been through Planning Commission and anticipates it will be under construction sometime this August.



The applicant, KRS Enterprises, had requested is requesting some deviations from City standards for front and rear yard setbacks and with the amount of trees on site. In exchange, a $5,000 contribution will be made to the City for improvements to the neighboring Doc May Park and the units will meet various barrier-free requirements from the driveway and through the garage, living room and bathroom. At a prior meeting, Council had proposed some minor changes to make it easier to back out vehicles parked at two units. Staff noted they raised the matter with the applicant and they had no concerns with the request and changes will be incorporated into final construction plans prior to any development on the site. (JM)