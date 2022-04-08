Possible Suicidal Subject Rescued From Lee Road Overpass

April 8, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Green Oak Township Police officers were able to rescue a suicidal subject from a freeway overpass and prevent a possible tragedy.



Shortly before 11pm Tuesday, the Department received a report of an individual standing on the Lee Road overpass to southbound US-23, who appeared as though he was going to jump. Upon arrival, an officer located the subject staring at the freeway below. The subject failed to respond to questions or engage in conversation.



Other Green Oak Township Officers along with Michigan State Police and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office shut down US-23 in both directions while communication attempts continued. Brighton Police officers also responded to the overpass.



The subject, subsequently identified as an 18-year-old Brighton man, eventually engaged in communication with the officer. While the man was distracted in conversation, officers were able pull him from the edge of the overpass and take him into protective custody. He later admitted to having suicidal thoughts.



The man was subsequently transported for psychological evaluation at a local hospital by Livingston County Ambulance, assisted by the Green Oak Township Fire Department. Officers were also assisted by Livingston County Dispatch.



There were no injuries to the man or responding personnel.