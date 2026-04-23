Subscriptions on Sale for Wharton Center's Broadway Season

April 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



East Lansing's Wharton Center for Performing Arts announces its 2026-27 Broadway season.



"It's a six-show package, plus to additional shows. So, eight shows altogether," Tara Peplowski, senior marketing manager, told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"Those right now are on sale with a subscription. So, you can buy a subscription to six of the shows for as low as $245."



The subscription includes "The Notebook" in October, "Alicia Key's Hell's Kitchen" in January 2027, "Boop! The Musical" in February, Disney's "The Lion King" in April, "The Outsiders" in June, and "Phantom of the Opera" next August.



Subscribers also get first access to "Beetlejuice" in September and "Six" in December.



"This touring Broadway. This is not regional theater or local theater," says Peplowski. "This touring Broadway. Shows and professionals from Broadway."



"If you open any of our programs and read some of their bios, you will see the credits from Broadway. Sometimes they have been in the same show on Broadway, sometimes in different shows on Broadway. Just the talent we're able to bring to mid-Michigan is amazing."



Peplowski says that's largely due to annual subscriptions.



Show information and Peplowski's entire interview on the Morning Drive are linked below.



Photo courtesy of the Wharton Center.