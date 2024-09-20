Submit Questions for LCCA's Political Summit September 27
September 20, 2024
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
The Livingston County Chamber Alliance is hosting a Political Summit September 27th at Oak Pointe Country Club for members to engage with local candidates, learn about their platforms, and ask questions that matter most to their business.
Pre-registration for this summit is required. See link below for more details.
WHMI News is assisting with the event. If you have any questions you would like candidates to address, please email them by the end of the day Monday, September 23 to FUN@WHMI.com.
The following list is confirmed/invited Political Summit candidates:
Candidates for Congress:
District 7
Curtis Hertel (D)
Tom Barrett (R)- confirmed attendance
Candidates for State House Representatives:
District 50-
Jason Woolford (R)- confirmed attendance
Austin Breuer (D)- confirmed attendance
District 48-
Jennifer Conlin (D)- confirmed attendance
Brian Ignatwoski (R)
District 72-
John Dolza (D)
Mike Mueller (R)
District 49-
Andy Wood (D)
Ann Bollin (R)- confirmed attendance
County Commissioners:
District 1-
Michelle Spisz (D)
Douglas Helzerman (R)
District 2-
Lisa Wojciechowski (D)
Dave Domas (R)
District 3-
Pamela K. Bethune (D)
Frank Sample (R)
District 4-
Ella Nikitin (D)- confirmed attendance
Wes Nakagiri (R)
District 5-
Paul Giessner (D)
Jay R. Drick (R)- confirmed attendance
District 6-
Mathew McClanahan (D)
Roger Deaton (R)
District 7-
Bob Sexton (D)
Melvin Paunovich (R)- confirmed attendance
District 8-
Elizabeth Hauptman (D)
Nick Fiani (R)- confirmed attendance
District 9-
Mary Witalec (D)
Jay Gross (R)