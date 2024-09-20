Submit Questions for LCCA's Political Summit September 27

September 20, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Chamber Alliance is hosting a Political Summit September 27th at Oak Pointe Country Club for members to engage with local candidates, learn about their platforms, and ask questions that matter most to their business.



Pre-registration for this summit is required. See link below for more details.



WHMI News is assisting with the event. If you have any questions you would like candidates to address, please email them by the end of the day Monday, September 23 to FUN@WHMI.com.



The following list is confirmed/invited Political Summit candidates:



Candidates for Congress:



District 7

Curtis Hertel (D)

Tom Barrett (R)- confirmed attendance



Candidates for State House Representatives:



District 50-

Jason Woolford (R)- confirmed attendance

Austin Breuer (D)- confirmed attendance



District 48-

Jennifer Conlin (D)- confirmed attendance

Brian Ignatwoski (R)



District 72-

John Dolza (D)

Mike Mueller (R)



District 49-

Andy Wood (D)

Ann Bollin (R)- confirmed attendance



County Commissioners:



District 1-

Michelle Spisz (D)

Douglas Helzerman (R)



District 2-

Lisa Wojciechowski (D)

Dave Domas (R)



District 3-

Pamela K. Bethune (D)

Frank Sample (R)



District 4-

Ella Nikitin (D)- confirmed attendance

Wes Nakagiri (R)



District 5-

Paul Giessner (D)

Jay R. Drick (R)- confirmed attendance



District 6-

Mathew McClanahan (D)

Roger Deaton (R)



District 7-

Bob Sexton (D)

Melvin Paunovich (R)- confirmed attendance



District 8-

Elizabeth Hauptman (D)

Nick Fiani (R)- confirmed attendance



District 9-

Mary Witalec (D)

Jay Gross (R)