Submissions Now Being Accepted For Climate Change Art Show

January 18, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Submissions are now being accepted for an art contest designed to generate public awareness about environmental protection.



The 2021 Our Changing Climate art exhibition is being hosted the Huron Valley Council for the Arts, Environmental Council of Huron Valley, Michigan Rock School, Crossroads Group of the Sierra Club, and Community Unitarian Universalists of Brighton. Organizers say it is intended to act as a, “wake-up call that fosters an understanding of the need to protect the environment and call us all to action.”



Tiffany Stewart, founding member of the Environmental Council of Huron Valley, said, “Art has a powerful way of connecting with people. In the midst of our climate crisis, we wanted to find a unique way to bring the community together, highlighting local artwork that speaks to people about the importance of protecting our planet and inspires people to act now.”



Submissions for the show began January 4th and will run through February 26th. They can either be visual art or musical compositions that must do any of the following; Inspire action, Broaden awareness, Deepen understanding, Convey urgency, Point to solutions or Illuminate the consequences of our planetary climate crisis.



There are four visual artist categories: K-5, 6-8th grade, and 9th-12th grade and adults. (Students’ art teachers or homeschool teachers must sign off on the submission form). Musical arts have two divisions for submissions: youth (under 18) and adult (18+).



Complete visual art submission details and other requirements are available at www.HuronValleyArts.org, where artwork and music can be submitted online.



Exhibit pieces and musical compositions will be chosen on March 5. Visual artists are responsible for preparing their display-ready artwork and delivering it to one of the gallery locations. All submissions must be original work, not violate copyright and be family-friendly.



Organizers say that if in-person conditions permit, the plan will be to display the submission from April 9-30 at the Huron Valley Council for the Arts and Community Unitarian Universalists of Brighton galleries. People will visit the galleries to cast their votes for the People’s Choice. Otherwise, viewing and voting will take place online.