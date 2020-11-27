Submissions Being Accepted For Annual MLK Day Contest

November 27, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Submissions are being accepted for an annual contest that honors Martin Luther King Jr. every year in downtown Milford.



Entries are due January 10th for the Huron Valley MLK Day Committee’s Annual Art, Writing, and Multimedia Contest. This year’s theme is “Honoring Voices of Equality,” and offers participants a chance to pay tribute to not only historic leaders of the civil rights movement, but also emerging voices in the ongoing quest for equality across America. Submissions can be made in any creative medium, including art, speeches, poems, songs, or essays. Written pieces should be no more than 500 words. Speeches and performances should be 5 minutes or less and can be submitted by DVD, YouTube, or electronic file. Submissions can also be dropped off that the Suzanne Haskew Arts Center (The SHAC) on Main Street in Milford. Winners and other selected submissions will be showcased at the SHAC during the week before the March on Main Street, which will be held on January 17th. The Prizes will be awarded for 3 age groups: 11 and under, 12 to 17, and 18 and older.



The contest and March are just two of several events the Committee holds to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King during January. They will also be holding their annual Soup Meal Food Drive to benefit the Community Sharing Outreach Center.



For more information on all the events, or to register for the contest, visit their website, www.HVMLKDay.org.