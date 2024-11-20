Stuff WHMI's Box that Rocks for Brighton Ford's Annual Toys for Tots

November 20, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton Ford is hosting it's 25th annual Toy for Tots campaign this holiday season.



"We collect toys, books, sporting equipment, anything you can think of for children of Livingston County," says Lauren Coffman, marketing and communications director for Brighton Ford.



"It's families that may not be able to provide Christmas on their own. They are able to go to the Toys for Tots location and actually shop for their children, and pick out what they like."



Families can apply for the Marine Corps' Toys for Tots online at the link below.



WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison will broadcast live Thursday afternoon from Brighton Ford in an attempt to fill the Box that Rocks.



There will also be raffle prizes for those who donate items between 4pm-6pm Thursday. You may also get free photos with Santa.



"We have a free vehicle detail. We have two free oil changes. A $50 gas gift card. A fuzzy stay warm winter package, and also two tickets to a Michigan men's basketball game," Coffman added.