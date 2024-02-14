Study Reveals Heightened Reports of "Burnout" Among Nurses

February 14, 2024

Dan Martin / news@WHMI.com



A new study from the University of Michigan School of Nursing reports significant burnout among nurses in the state.



Ninety-four percent of Michigan nurses report emotional exhaustion, with younger nurses significantly more likely to report burnout than colleagues over 45.



Christopher Friese, U-of-M Professor of Nursing and Public Health says he's "been studying nurse burnout for 20 years and these are among the highest numbers" he's seen.



The study examined three outcomes among nurses: emotional exhaustion, a key component of burnout; thoughts of self-harm and overall wellness; and identified interventions.



Lead author Marita Titler, University professor emerita of nursing says, "Findings from this study are a call to action to generate evidence-based system-level interventions to promote nurses' health, address emotional exhaustion and promote the well-being of the nursing workforce."



The study's data were collected from the Michigan Nurses' Survey in 2022. Among its findings:

• Inadequate staffing, lower psychological safety in the workplace, and younger age were associated with emotional exhaustion.

• Physical abuse in the workplace was associated with thoughts of self-harm.

• Employer support, favorable practice environments, higher job satisfaction, and positive coping strategies were associated with higher wellness scores.

• When nurses reported their workplace staffing and resources were adequate, they were 18% less likely to be burned out.

• About 10% of nurses reported thoughts of self-harm.

• Nurses who engaged in hobbies and spent time with family and friends had better outcomes, whereas those who slept more or watched TV did not.



The youngest nurses had the highest rates of burnout and thoughts of self-harm, and the poorest overall well-being, Friese said. This supports findings from a study last year that found that more than half of nurses 35 and younger planned to leave their jobs.



Friese says, "For burnout and overall well-being, the drivers were workplace, not personal characteristics," adding, "To me, this suggests that younger nurses do not perceive their workplaces as supportive as they could be. Employers likely need to adopt different strategies to support younger nurses, as they appear less likely to accept poor working conditions."



Respondents cited things such as safer staffing, more flexible roles and schedules, improved compensation and benefits, and stronger management support for their ideas.



Michigan will consider staffing legislation for nurses this year, and passing limits on overtime and other working condition improvements.



Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently signed legislation that mandated higher fines for violence against health care workers.



In 2021, the team published findings that deaths by suicide were roughly twice as high among female nurses than the general female population in the U.S.



If you are experiencing a suicidal or mental health crisis, or concerned for someone else, dial 988 or 800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention and Crisis Lifeline.