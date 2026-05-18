Study Offers Path Forward to Address Affordable Housing Shortage in Livingston County

May 18, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County continues to lag behind when it comes to affordable housing. That's according to a new survey commissioned by the group Community Catalysts, which shows the county needs 16,000 new units to meet demand of current and future residents by 2035.



"We know in Livingston County, about 70 percent of our workforce has to live outside of the community. So, they are commuting into Livingston County," said Amy Johnston, Senior Director of Housing at Community Catalysts. "Look at gas prices. They would really like to live where they work, and that's just not feasible with the rent and home prices where they are today."



The Housing Needs Analysis conducted by ECOnorthwest was made possible through funding and support of the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Council of Livingston County.



Johnston says it's a data-driven call to action for local leaders to address a growing crisis that impacts the county's economic vitality and the quality of life for residents across all income levels.



"We're using a consultant that works in housing to help us develop an action plan," she said. "So, who are those stakeholders? What do we need to do to move housing forward, to help everybody understand that in order to have a thriving, growing community, why housing is so critical?"

"It's especially for economic development, but just for a thriving community of all ages."



The study found while Livingston County has been producing roughly 500 to 760 units annually in recent years, it requires a "run rate" of 1,600 units per year-a level of building not seen since the 2004 boom.



Approximately 35% of new units are needed for households earning less than 60% of the Area Median Income, while 53% are needed for those earning over 150% AMI.



A lack of high-end housing is causing high-income residents to "rent down," creating intense competition for lower-cost units and further burdening the county's workforce and low-income families.



“This data provides a clear look at the challenges we face,” said Amy Johnston, Senior Director of Housing at Community Catalysts. “Thanks to the Howell Chamber and the Economic Development Council of Livingston County, we now have the evidence needed to move past anecdotes and start making informed decisions about our community's future.”



To translate these findings into results, Community Catalysts is working with the Livingston County Planning Department on its Zoning Build-Out Analysis.



"So buildable land, and then what can be built on that," said Johnston. "If the need shows that we need to have more apartments and affordable rentals for our workforce, where can they live that is affordable. If we need to fill the permits, we need to know where that's zoned appropriately."



"Also, where are dense housing opportunities. So it really tells the story of what can be built where."



“Housing is fundamentally tied to economic vitality,” added Janelle Smith, Howell Area Chamber President.



“Employers cannot grow or attract talent when people can't find attainable housing within the communities they serve. This study gives Livingston County the data needed to move beyond conversation and toward thoughtful, collaborative solutions that support business and community.”