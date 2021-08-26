Studio West Is Now WSC Artisan Corner & Making Moves

August 26, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The home of “Art With A Heart” is undergoing a name change and making a move.



Work Skills Corporation announced that Studio West has changed its name to WSC Artisan Corner. Work Skills Corporation is a non-profit that serves people with disabilities and other employment barriers by offering progressive educational and vocational development opportunities based on a person-centered approach. Corporately, it focuses on an individual’s abilities rather than his or her disabilities.



Artisan Corner supports artists with the creation and sale of their artwork and promotes the full inclusion of emerging and established artists into all facets of the community. It will be moving its boutique and participants to the Work Skills location at 100 Summit Street and will be focusing on merchandise produced by WSC Artisans.



The Artisan Corner started out as an internal art program over ten years ago and since then, officials say it has flourished into a full services training and retail division. Currently, virtual and in-person art classes are provided to over 56 program participants.