Students Swapping Long Summer Days for Textbooks as School Resumes

August 18, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The countdown to the first day is coming to a close for many districts in the listening area.



Hartland Consolidated Schools, the third largest district in Livingston County, starts school Aug. 18, the first to return. The district has just under 5,000 students. The 51 Childcare Center is newly renovated for this school year, Superintendent Chuck Hughes told WHMI. The program will host the GSRP program for preschoolers.



Bus routes are expected to be more efficient this year, with less stops and buses avoiding turning around in cul-de-sacs. Hughes said there are enough trained bus drivers for the first day, but the district is always hiring drivers. Those interested should go to the district’s website.



All students can expect to have free breakfast and lunch for all students through Sept. 30. Parents are encouraged to fill out the form to receive free or reduced-price meals while the state continues to wait for the Legislature to pass the school budget for the 2025-26 academic year.



First days for other districts include:



- Brighton: Sept. 2



- Fenton: Aug. 19



- Fowlerville: Aug. 25



- Howell: Aug. 20



- Pinckney: Aug. 25



- South Lyon: Sept. 2



- Whitmore Lake: Aug. 25