Student's Death Prompts Youth Mental Health Fundraiser

March 10, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Services are set this weekend for a Chelsea teen who died over the weekend in a freeway accident on I-94.



18-year-old Shaun Happy, a senior at Chelsea High School, was killed Saturday night on westbound I-94 near Sargent Road in Leoni Township. His mother Shannon posted online that her son suffered from “anxiety and depression for the past year and a half” and that he “lost control” after taking drugs she said were “known to be pretty prevalent with our teens,” jumped out of the car he was a passenger in and “ended up on 94 where he was struck and was killed almost instantly.”



A GoFundMe page set up by Shannon Happy has set a $50,000 goal to “profit a local organization intended to help with the mental health needs” of community youth. More than 400 donors have raised about $30,000 as of this afternoon.



Meanwhile, Main Street Church in Chelsea is also hosting a fundraiser to support the family, who are parishioners. That’s also where a memorial service for Happy is scheduled for Saturday at 11am.



However, it is for invited guests only due to COVID-19 restrictions, although the church is providing a link to view it online.