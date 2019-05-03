Whitmer Joins Thousands Of Students For Construction Career Days

May 3, 2019

Students from more than a 100 schools across the state took part in this year’s Michigan Construction Career Days in Howell.



Roughly 3,800 students participated in the 2019 Career Days held at the Operating Engineers 324 Construction Career Center in Howell Township. Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited on Thursday, saying later that, "Events like these allow our young people to find their path to opportunity through a skills based career. Thank you to all who worked to put together a fun and informative day for students!"



The students got to experience an up-close blend of hands-on activities and meet with 50 different companies and exhibitors present. They learned about training and education pathways that lead to careers in the skilled trades, while getting the opportunity to try their hand at heavy equipment operation under the guidance and supervision of industry professionals.



The Talent and Economic Development (Ted) Department of Michigan put on the 2-day event. Ted anticipates that over half-a-million professional trade jobs will be opening up across the state through 2026. They see Career Days as an opportunity to not only introduce students to skilled trades, but also help close the talent gap by connecting youth to careers in Michigan. The department states in a release that many of the professional trades are becoming more technology driven, and claims individuals in those careers earn 45% more than other occupations, with many of those careers being available with little to no student debt acquisition.



More information about Michigan Construction Career Days and how to participate in next year’s can be found at www.MichiganCCD.com. Professional trade and construction industry career opportunities can be found at www.Going-PRO.com. (MK)