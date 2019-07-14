Students Earn Silver Medals At National Conference

July 14, 2019

Two Howell High School students recently traveled to California and earned silver medals at a national conference.



Jessica Pennala and Joni Pennala traveled to California to compete in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) competitive events. The FCCLA is a nonprofit national career and technical student organization for young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences education in public and private schools through grade 12. At the national conference, the students earned the silver medal in their category. The students competed in the Advocacy category and presented on a project they completed to help address homelessness in Livingston County. As part of their project, the students organized a collection drive for personal hygiene products. The drive collected almost 1,000 items which were turned into personal hygiene packages and distributed to those in need. Additionally, the two students presented to multiple Howell High School classes about the research they conducted for their project. Aside from competing in the Star Events, the students also attended several workshops at the National FCCLA Conference.



This year marked the fourth year in a row that students from Howell High School have advanced to the National FCCLA STARS competitive events. (JB)