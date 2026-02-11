Student Walk-Out Thursday At Grand Blanc High School

February 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another student walk-out is planned Thursday – this time at Grand Blanc High School.



Students in districts throughout the WHMI listening area have been hosting walk-outs to peacefully protest immigration enforcement activity, civil liberties, and the Trump Administration.



Grand Blanc High School sent out a communication stating it was made aware of a student-organized walkout expected to take place during the 6th hour period on Thursday’s half-day of school.



It stated “At Grand Blanc High School, we respect our students’ right to express their views and voices. However, we also have a responsibility to maintain a consistent learning environment and ensure the safety of all students on our campus”.



Principal Michael Fray encouraged parents, families, and caregivers to have conversations with their students about their plans for Thursday - and the “importance of balancing civic engagement with their academic responsibilities”.



The letter reiterated it is not a school-sanctioned activity, although it recognizes students’ right to peaceful assembly. Students who choose to leave their classrooms to participate will be marked with an unexcused absence for the time they are out of class.



Fray highlighted a focus on instructional continuity, saying teachers will remain in their classrooms and continue to provide planned instruction as scheduled. He cautioned “Any student disrupting the learning of others would be subject to discipline under the Student’s Rights and Responsibilities Handbook”.



Further, it was stressed that “The safety of our students is our highest priority”. Fray noted administration and local law enforcement have already met with student leaders to discuss safety protocols and expectations for the event to ensure that any demonstration remains peaceful, secure, and off school property.



Meanwhile, most districts appear to be taking a neutral stance – neither endorsing nor opposing student-organized events regarding expressions of free speech.



On Wednesday, students at Dexter, Saline, and Milan High Schools all hosted walk-out events in Washtenaw County – carrying signs, marching and chanting.