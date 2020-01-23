Student Groups To Compete For $10,000 To Turn Ideas Into Reality

January 23, 2020

A competition for innovative ideas could put $10,000 in the hands of a team of local high school students.



The Community Foundation for Livingston County has announced the Imagine Boldly competition set for Wednesday, February 12th from 6-8pm at the Jane Tasch Performing Arts Theater in Pinckney. The competition is free and open to the public. Eleven teams of student from Pinckney High School and Pinckney New Tech High will compete on stage, presenting their ideas to improve the community or resolve a current problem. Local author Denise Brennan-Nelson is a board member for the Community Foundation and WHMI's Mike & Jon in the Morning that they funded seniors from New Tech High to design, market, host and manage the competition.



Rick Scofield, chairman of the Community Foundation for Livingston County board, said they have been "blown away by the boldness, creativity, and innovation of the ideas everyone will see on February 12. These students are impressive. As with all the initiatives the Community Foundation funds, we look forward to seeing how our funding turns into measurable results for the community.”



Each team included a detailed budget for implementation. The winning team will receive up to $10,000 to make their idea a reality. The students’ proposals are in categories such as public and school safety, environmental education, student activities and more. The audience will take part in selecting the winners as well as a panel of judges, which includes Brennan-Nelson and fellow Community Foundation board members Mike Lay and Doris Ostrander, along with Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy and Pinckney School Superintendent Rick Todd.



Audience members will vote for their favorite team at the event, which will count for 25% of the results, with the other 75% from the judging panel. For more information on Imagine Boldly, visit the link below. (JK)