Annual Student Art Exhibit Underway At Howell Opera House

March 6, 2024

A popular exhibit showcasing the artistic talents of local students is underway.



The Livingston Arts Council kicked off its annual GOT ART student art exhibit this week. It began as a way to display Howell student art in the community but has since grown to include all of Livingston County’s school students.



Art instructors for public schools promote learning in a variety of mediums to enhance the artistic talents of local young people. The exhibit serves as a way to promote the talents of local art students while also showing appreciation for arts programs in schools.



The Secondary Art Show runs through Sunday and features works from middle and high school students.



The Elementary Art Show opens on March 12th and runs through March 17th.



The exhibit is free and open to the public at the Howell Opera House.