Student Art Exhibition Set Next Month In Howell

February 25, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





The 22nd annual Got Art student art exhibit will take place at the Howell Opera House March 10th through the 22nd.



What started out as a way to display Howell student art in the community has since grown to include all students from all grades in Livingston County’s public schools. Art instructors from the different schools promote learning in a variety of mediums to enhance the artistic talents of area young people. Organizers say Got Art is their way to promote the talents of art students throughout Livingston County and show appreciation for arts programs in local schools.



The art show is free and open to the public. The Got Art show for 6th thru 12th graders runs March 10th through the 15th. The elementary Got Art Show then runs March 17th through the 22nd. The show is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4pm until 8pm and Saturday and Sunday from 12pm until 5pm.