Street & Sidewalk Work Taking Place in City of Brighton

June 1, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmicom







Construction and some sidewalk maintenance is continuing in the City of Brighton.



A street rehabilitation project has been underway. The City advises the contractor will be laying the final layer of asphalt on S. Third Street between Brighton Lake Road and Fairway Trails, as well as on Fairway Trails between Brighton Lake Road and S. Third Street on Monday. The work will take one day to complete. During that time, residents who live within the area are asked to avoid traveling to and from their residences unless necessary. Drivers may also experience intermittent traffic delays. Residents who do not live within the specific work area will not be allowed to drive through and will need to seek an alternate route to access their homes.



Meanwhile, the City’s contractor has begun performing sidewalk repairs on the south/west side of Grand River. The work will consist of saw cutting the sidewalks, removing the old concrete, and then forming and pouring the replacements. The City advises drivers may experience slight lane shifts or traffic delays while traveling east/south on Grand River. Portions of the sidewalk will be closed while the project is ongoing, so pedestrians are asked to use caution when walking along Grand River. Photo: Brighton Bulletin.