Street Reconstruction Project Back On Track In Howell

August 30, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A street reconstruction project in the City of Howell is back on track following some delays associated with unforeseen environmental issues on a state-managed property.



As part of ongoing road and utility work on National Street, between Clinton and Grand River, groundwater was initially found 4 to 5 feet below the surface so the contractor had to dewater the area so construction could proceed. The City was notified in June by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy or EGLE that the groundwater pumped into the storm sewer system was very likely contaminated due to an adjacent site, the former Marcy’s Cleaners. It’s considered an “orphan” property and managed by the state.



In order to complete the street project, city staff and its engineering firm worked closely with the state to comply with all regulatory parameters regarding alternate means of dewatering. The only option to complete the remaining utility installations was to reinstall dewatering equipment, treat the discharge water, and then discharge it into the City’s sanitary system.



It was a lengthy and costly unanticipated expense and the City will be working with the state to try and recoup some costs. The cost to perform the dewatering work was originally estimated to be between $150,000 and $250,000. At the meeting, it was reported that the cost is expected to be less than anticipated – meaning more toward the lower number. The City is hoping to get some state assistance but otherwise, it will be sanitary sewer and utility costs because it was for the installation of utilities, thus there won’t be a hit to the general fund.



City Manager Erv Suida delivered an update at a recent Council meeting, saying work has resumed on the project and its great news as the pump and treat was a big delay. He says they’re done with all of the underground utilities and are finally starting to build a road. Suida says concrete curb and gutter will be going in and will be followed by base coat paving – meaning the project is well on its way to being done. Suida told WHMI they are very happy to be nearing completion and are very proud of the road. He said residents have been awesome to work with and very understanding and he thinks everyone will be pretty happy once the project is done as there will be a nice new road.



The project had been well ahead of schedule before the dewatering issues. Suida said the target completion for the project is the end of September - just to be safe.