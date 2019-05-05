Brighton Officials Provide Timetable & Street Map for Millage Passage

Voters in Brighton will be going to the polls on Tuesday to decide the fate of a 2.5-mill partial Headlee Amendment override. Last year voters rejected a 4.35-mill override by just 128 votes, and City Council felt that a lower amount, with a shorter number of years, might be the impetus the issue needs to pass this time around. The request is for 7 years, while last August’s proposal would have been for 10 years, had it passed.



This time, the ballot also includes wording to guarantee that all of the revenues collected would go for city streets and not for other projects. If successful, the millage would generate about $1.18-million per year. Also to help ensure its passage, the city has put out a timetable and a grid of city streets to show which streets in what section of town would be fixed first.



If the millage request were to pass, a property owner whose home has a market value of $180,000 and a taxable value of $90,000 would pay about $230 more annually for the duration of the millage levy. The streets to be done in 2020 would be on the Southwest side and include S. Third St., from Brighton Lake Road to Fairway Trails, also Fairway Trails itself and Alpine. The schedule in 2021 would include the Northwest neighborhood, from N. First St. through 7th Streets, Center St., State St., Chestnut, and Walnut Street. Polls will be open from 7 am to 8 pm on Tuesday. (TT)