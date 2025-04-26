StoryWalks Great Way to Get Outside and Read

April 26, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Families looking to enjoy the warmer weather can head over to five Livingston County locations featuring StoryWalks.



According to the Great Start Livingston website, StoryWalks aim to boost literacy and physical activity by having an illustrated children’s book, displayed spread-by-spread, along a walking path.



The project is funded through a grant provided by the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential. Women United provides seasonal and movable Reading Trails throughout the county. Those interested in hosting a StoryWalk or supporting the project should contact Robin Shultz at Livingston ESA.



The StoryWalk Project was started by Anne Ferguson, of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.



The Oceola Community Center features “I Got the Rhythm,” by Frank Morrison and Connie Schofield-Morrison. “On a simple trip to the park, the joy of music overtakes a mother and daughter,” the website said. “The little girl hears a rhythm coming from the world around her – from butterflies, to street performers, to ice cream sellers; everything is musical! She sniffs, snaps and shakes her way into the heart of the beat, finally busting out into an impromptu dance, which all the kids join in on!” The Storywalk is located at the Oceola Soccer Complex/Township Hall, located at 1577 N. Latson Road.



Readers can find “Noah and His Red Cat,” written by Silvina Rocha, at the Village Trailhead in Whitmore Lake. “Noah received a present: a notebook with smooth white pages that called out to him to draw. So, Noah drew. He drew a happy red cat. As the days went by the cat lost her smile. Noah worried and decided to add more drawing so his cat would be happy again. He did this again and again until he realized that this was not the solution. Then he started to think about what he could do to make his cat happy again. Finally, he discovered the secret…” The StoryWalk is located near Winklehaus Park and Hamburg Pub on Hamburg Road.



“I Am a Bird,” written by Hope Lim, can be found at the Genoa Twp. Park. “A boy and his father spend their day at the beach, exploring the shore, the sand, the water and everything in between. The result is a warm, elegant celebration of nature, connection and the myriad relationships formed all around us. The park is located at 2911 Dorr Road in Brighton.



Fowlerville’s Centennial Park features “And Here’s to You,” written by David Elliot and illustrated by Randy Cecil. “Here’s to the birds and the bears and the bugs! Here’s to the weird and wacky, the cute and creepy! Every creature is unique and lovable…especially you!” The park is located at 230 N. Grand St.



The Tridge in Downtown Brighton is host to “Mae the Mayfly,” written by Howell’s Denise Brennan-Nelson. “When Mae the mayfly first hatches, she learns she’ll have a day to enjoy the world. But soon a hungry trout has her racing for cover! As she peeks from her hiding spot and notices some of nature’s most beautiful sights, she realizes she must live in the moment, and experience everything the – sometimes scary-world has to offer.” The StoryWalk starts at the Imagination Station side of the Tridge.



More information can be found at the link below.



(photo credit: Great Start Livingston)