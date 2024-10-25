Storytellers Bringing Chilling Tales to Howell Opera House This Saturday

October 25, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Howell Opera House’s Scary Storytelling promises hair-raising stories for all ages tomorrow.



Families are invited to head over for a free show on the first floor starting at 6:30 p.m. Storyteller Jeff Doyle said costumes are encouraged.



Stories will start milder and build up from there as the stories continue. Doyle said parents should use their best judgment to decide if it’s appropriate for their kids, but it should be appropriate for children 5 years and older.



Adults can expect six storytellers telling spine-tingling tales starting at 8 p.m. on the second floor. The stories are appropriate for ages 14 and up.



The Opera House, which is supposed to be one of the most haunted locations, offers the perfect ambiance for the event.



“You’re upstairs at the Opera House, a place that’s haunted, telling scary stories,” Doyle said. “There’s no better venue.”



There is a $25 for the adult show, which goes to supporting the Opera House. The donation includes dessert and coffee.



The Howell Opera House is at 123 W. Grand River Ave.



Reservations can be made by calling 517-540-0065 or visiting howelloperahouse.com. More information is also available at the link below.