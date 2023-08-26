Clean-Up Continues After Damaging Storms, EF1 Tornado

August 26, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Utility crews are working around the clock to restore power after damaging storms swept through the state late Thursday night.



Progress was made Friday and the utility said it was hopeful that added crews will speed up the pace of restoration work through the weekend.



More than 660 crews from multiple states including Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Alabama, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania are helping with restoration efforts.



Three confirmed tornadoes and strong winds carved a path of damage from Grand Rapids through Southeast Michigan — causing about 200,000 homes and businesses to lose power.



The severe storms powered by strong winds killed five people while downing trees, tearing roofs off buildings, and leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power.



The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph crossed from Ingham County into Williamston and the western edge of adjacent Livingston County on Thursday night.



Preliminary information shows that after entering Livingston County, the EF-1 tornado remained on the ground for a mile or less before “weakening and lifting,” said Dave Gurney, a meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Oakland County’s White Lake Township.



A weaker EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 80 mph was on the ground for less than two miles in Canton Township. That tornado caused a tree to fall into a house.



Consumers Energy urges everyone to stay 25 feet away from any downed power line, keep children and pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy 800-477-5050. The utility further asks that the public to keep a safe distance from crews.



Consumers Energy estimates to have power restored to most customers by end-of-day Sunday.