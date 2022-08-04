Crews Working To Restore Power After Storms

August 4, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Utility crews continue to work around the clock to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses impacted by thunderstorms and 60 mph winds yesterday afternoon and evening.



Consumer Energy crews have restored power to nearly 2/3rds of customers that were in the dark. More than 210 crews worked through Wednesday night and today to restore 58,000 customers.



Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s officer in charge for today’s power restoration work, said “Our crews are incredible. Because of their efforts, we are still on track to meet our restoration target of having a large majority of impacted customers back on by the end of the day and a few of the hardest hit areas restored Friday.”



More than 91,000 customers were impacted by yesterday’s hazardous storms. As of late this afternoon, less than 35,000 customers were without power. The majority of outages were in Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Jackson, Calhoun, Washtenaw and Genesee counties - including some in the Tyrone Township and Fenton areas.



In DTE Energy’s service territory; outages were reported in the Pinckney, Dexter, Williamston, Southfield, Livonia and Sterling Heights areas. There were scattered outages across Metro Detroit.



Crews are working as more rain continues to hit the state. Officials note that restoration times can vary depending on changing weather conditions.



Both Consumers and DTE Energy have online outage centers to report any issues and check estimated restoration times.