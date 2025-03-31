Storm Victims Urged to Hire Contractors Who are Bonded, Insured

March 31, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Whether you're in need of a tree trimmer, roofer or maybe a different contractor following Sunday's storms, be sure who you hire is bonded and insured.



"You certainly want to go with a reputable contractor, make sure they're properly licensed and insured," said Jim Brown, owner of Roof Rite. "There's only two percent of roofing contractors who make it 10 years, and we've been doing this now for 26 years."



Brown says that's why there are so many complaints against roofing contractors filed with the Better Business Bureau.



"This is the one business where you go with the cheapest, the reason they're the cheapest is they're not properly insured. If somebody gets hurt on a job site, you could actually lose your home."



Authorities urge storm victims to ask for a contractor's license, look them up on the Better Business Bureau website, always get a written estimate and never pay cash up front, before the job is done.



The BBB's directory is linked below.



Photo courtesy of April Keckler on Facebook.