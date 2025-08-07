Storm Drain Reconstruction Project In Salem Township

August 7, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Expect some travel delays over in Salem Township as part of a new project.



A contractor from Salem Township will be performing permit work on 6 Mile between Currie Road and Chubb Road.



The permit work is for storm drain reconstruction. The project started Wednesday.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that 6 Mile will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to intermittent lane closures.



Motorists, emergency services, and others are encouraged to use an alternate route.



The road improvements are expected to take five months to complete. All dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.