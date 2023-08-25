Significant Storm Damage In Coon Lake/Pardee Lake Road Area

Clean-up efforts are continuing after severe storms rolled through late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.



Storms brought heavy rain, lightning, and damaging winds. There were reports of trees down, along with downed power lines and lines tangled in trees.



Significant damage was reported in neighborhoods in the Coon Lake and Pardee Lake Road area in Marion and Genoa Townships - where large trees fell on some homes.



Multiple incidents were reported across the county including structure fires, a gas leak, wire and tree hazards, and flooded roadways.



Warning Coordination Meteorologist/Meteorologist in Charge Rich Pollman with the National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac Office told WHMI there were no radar indications of a tornado in central Livingston County, and they also did not get any damage reports that would indicate a tornado.



Livingston County was under both a flood warning and heat advisory Thursday.



Residents without power or air conditioning were able to visit local cooling shelters to get out of the heat, charge phones, and even take a shower if needed.



DTE Energy said crews were working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to everyone impacted. The majority of customers were expected to have the lights back on late Thursday.