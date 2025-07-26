Annual "Stomp Out Sarcoma" 5K Run/Walk At Hudson Mills Sunday

July 26, 2025

For Rachael Privett and Anne Maxwell-DePouw, Stomp Out Sarcoma is more than a fundraiser - it’s a vital mission to raise awareness and funding for a rare cancer that has deeply affected their lives.



Privett and Maxwell-DePouw are inviting the community to join them at Hudson Mills Metropark in Dexter this Sunday, July 27th to run, walk, and raise funds through Stomp Out Sarcoma. The annual event supports research and awareness for sarcoma, a rare and potentially life-threatening cancer. Both women know the disease firsthand: Privett is a survivor of osteosarcoma, and Maxwell-DePouw has battled Ewing’s sarcoma.



Privett said “There is so much unknown about this disease, and because it’s so rare it doesn’t receive as much funding as breast cancer or heart disease. It can be aggressive and hard to detect early, which makes it especially dangerous.”



A release states “Sarcoma is a rare but aggressive form of cancer that often strikes without warning. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2025 an estimated 13,590 Americans will be diagnosed with soft tissue sarcomas, and 5,420 are expected to lose their lives. Another 3,970 people will face diagnoses of primary bone sarcomas like osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma, with approximately 2,170 deaths projected. Yet because sarcoma is considered rare, it receives only a fraction of the research funding given to more common cancers. Advocates, survivors, and families are working to change that — raising awareness and demanding greater investment in research that could lead to earlier detection, better treatments, and ultimately, cures.”



The University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center is among the select institutions actively engaged in sarcoma research, and funds raised on Sunday will be directed to support their ongoing efforts. The Sarcoma Clinic at the University of Michigan evaluates approximately 250 new patients annually, highlighting the critical need for specialized care and continued research. While some sarcoma subtypes respond well to treatment, there is currently no universal cure—especially for advanced or metastatic cases.



With limited federal research funding for rare diseases like sarcoma, fundraising plays a critical role in advancing treatment and supporting patients. Each year, this grassroots group hosts the Stomp Out Sarcoma Fun Run/Walk as its main campaign. Last year, 270 participants helped raise $44,067, and for 2025, the goal is to surpass $50,000.



Check-in opens at 8am with the program and Run/Walk beginning at 9am.



Online registration is closed but walk-up registration will be available at the Hudson Mills River Grove Shelter starting at 8am, where the event kicks off from. The cost is $25 per adult and $20 per child.



A valid Metropark pass is needed to attend, and can be purchased at the park entrance on the day of the event.



“We need all kinds of supporters,” said Maxwell DePouw. “Continued research funding is essential to improve outcomes for people impacted by this aggressive cancer. Please come join us – to run, walk or simply donate”.



