Men Facing Charges For Stolen Vehicle Incident At Car Dealership

July 30, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two men are facing charges following an incident involving a stolen vehicle from a car dealership in Lyon Township.



Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lyon Township substation were dispatched to Feldman Chevrolet on Lyon Center Drive at around 5:45pm Tuesday for a follow-up to a larceny report that occurred on June 18th. Deputies were notified by the Grosse Pointe Park Police Department that a resident in their jurisdiction received a finance package from the dealership for a 2018 Dodge Durango, which they had not purchased.



When Deputies reviewed the dealership paperwork, it was determined that the driver’s license used to purchase the vehicle was fraudulent. The dealership had just received the Durango’s license plate and advised the purchaser that it was at the dealership and ready for pick up.



Feldman Chevrolet contacted the Oakland County Dispatch Center and advised that the suspect had returned for the license plate. Deputies responded to the lobby and placed the suspect in handcuffs. While handcuffed, the suspect was able to break free from the Deputy and fled on foot. The Deputy chased the suspect and he was again taken into custody in the nearby Lowe’s parking lot. Deputies observed two other suspects exit the stolen vehicle, who were also taken into custody.



The three male suspects were age 20, 21 and 22 and all from Detroit. They were transported to the Lyon Substation for questioning and the Oakland County Auto Theft Unit was notified. Two of the three suspects were lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges.



The Auto Theft Unit is continuing the investigation.