Stolen Lexus Leads To Local Police Chase & Crash

October 16, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com.





One of two suspects was apprehended following a police chase involving a stolen vehicle and a subsequent foot chase.



At approximately 12:35pm Friday, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a 2008 Lexus as it left the Livingston Judicial Center in Howell. The Lexus was reported as stolen out of the Eaton County Sheriff's Office. When the deputy activated his emergency lights and siren the vehicle fled northbound on Highlander Way to M-59.



The Sheriff’s Office says the Lexus went east on M-59 and turned into Mallard Pond subdivision and crashed into a utility box, causing some of the apartment buildings in Mallard Pond to lose power. The female driver and a male passenger fled on foot. The deputy was able to apprehend the driver, a 21-year-old female from the Lansing area.



The unknown male passenger fled on foot and a perimeter was set up in the area with the assistance from troopers from MSP-Brighton Post and officers from Howell City Police Department. K9 units from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office and MSP were deployed in an attempt to locate the subject. After searching the area for two hours and the subject had not been located, the search was called off. Schools in the area were advised to shelter in place just as a precaution while the search was on going.



Howell Public Schools Spokesman Tom Gould told WHMI out of an abundance of caution and under the advice of the Howell Police Department, Northwest Elementary was placed into Shelter in Place mode for about an hour and a half due to the police investigation northeast of the school.