Stockbridge Twp. Man Jailed For Baseball Bat Assault

August 24, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An Ingham County man is jailed and facing charges after assaulting two acquaintances with a baseball bat.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded at approximately 9:30 Saturday night to the 5000 block of Patterson Lake Road in Putnam Township for a report of a felonious assault.



A subsequent investigation revealed that, a 41 year old Stockbridge Township resident had assaulted two known acquaintances with a baseball bat. The male victims, both 40 year old Putnam Township residents, were transported to the University of Michigan Hospital with serious injuries but were last reported to be in stable condition. The suspect had fled the scene prior to the arrival of responding deputies but was later located at his residence in the 3900 block of Dexter Trail in Stockbridge Township.



The Livingston County Regional SWAT Team was activated and responded to the scene. After several hours of on scene negotiations, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.



The Livingston County Regional SWAT Team was assisted at the scene by Livingston County EMS and the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.



The suspect was lodged at the Livingston County Jail on felonious assault charges. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending his arraignment. The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.