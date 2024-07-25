School Safety Training At Stockbridge Community Schools

July 25, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A school safety training exercise will take place tomorrow in Stockbridge Community Schools.



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Stockbridge Police Department and the Stockbridge Community Schools district for active violence training. It will take place at Stockbridge Junior/Senior High School on Friday from 9am to noon.



Law enforcement, fire personnel, dispatch, and school employees will participate in a scenario to improve communication and readiness should a future incident ever occur.



The event will involve various departments from around the region to ensure a comprehensive and coordinated training experience.



The Sheriff’s Office said it certainly hopes the training is never needed but they must be prepared given the prevalence of these incidents throughout the country.



Stockbridge Police Chief Matthew Bartus stated “The Stockbridge Police Department's top priority is the safety of our students. We are grateful to be able to collaborate with the Stockbridge Community Schools and Ingham County Sheriff's Office to create this exemplary school safety training."



Authorities advise that there will be a large first responder presence near Stockbridge High School and they ask that the public avoid the area if possible.