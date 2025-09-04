Village Of Stockbridge Police Chief Resigns

September 4, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Village of Stockbridge Police Chief has resigned.



Chief Matthew Bartus left after having served in the position for the last 3 ½ years. His resignation was effective immediately on August 29th. No specific reason was given for his departure.



Council met and accepted the resignation of Bartus.



Village Council President Jill Ogden said “While we regret his departure, we understand his personal choice, and thank him for his service to our community”.



To ensure continuity and safety, Council has appointed Josh Howe as Interim Chief.



In the coming weeks, Council will be meeting to establish a permanent replacement.



Ogden stressed that operations will continue as usual, “with the safety and well-being of our community remaining our utmost concern”.



Meanwhile, the Department wished Bartus a fond farewell on social media. It said Chief Bartus helped the Police Department grow in staff, and implemented several programs such as K-9 and School Resource Officer. He was also said to be the driving force behind obtaining accreditation for the Police Department – with it noted that only 93 agencies in the state are accredited. Members said they’ll miss Bartus, but wish him good luck and congratulations on his new endeavors.